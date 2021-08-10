Here comes the heat again: Excessive Heat Watch starts Wednesday

There is an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH for most of Western Washington. Starting Wednesday afternoon and through Saturday evening, expect HOT temperatures and it will feel even HOTTER due to humidity.

This is called the "Heat Index" -- also known as the "feels like" temperature. For example, Thursday and Friday, the forecast high for Seattle is 96, but it will feel more like 100. The main message is "Ugh!"

Today, we've got some morning clouds, but they'll burn off and this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Still comfortable.

Tomorrow, it'll be sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days, as I wrote above. Highs in the mid/upper 90s and feeling like 100 Seattle southward and into the Cascade foothills.

Saturday we'll "cool down" to around 90.

Sunday some clouds will roll in with lovely onshore flow. We'll be considerably cooler, with highs around 80.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler still, with highs in the mid 70s.

With afternoon sunshine and highs in the low 80s, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Check out Reese! The first dog I've gotten for the Pet Walk Forecast wearing Kraken gear! And Reese's uncle is q13 Sports Reporter Ian Furness! Reese's owner is Alix Furness, Ian's sister!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

