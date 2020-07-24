Here comes the heat!

After a trio of days that were mild and cloudy, we've finally got some summer heat on the way. Saturday will be a transition day to a significantly warmer weather pattern that will last for most of the coming week.

Some areas might see some brief morning clouds, but abundant sunshine is back for the Pacific Northwest for everyone by the afternoon. High temps right back towards that normal of 77 for this part of late July into early August. A nice and mild evening for Saturday evening with a great sunset happening just before 9p. Twilight will still last until 9:30 for most of us north of Seattle.

High pressure builds in closer to our shores as we get into Sunday/Monday which will help drive in some warming N/NE winds into Puget Sound. That will mean our temps will soar into the mid 80s on Sunday and likely the hottest day so far of 2020 expected on Monday. We haven't seen any temps yet at SeaTac of 90 or warmer yet this year. A typical summer sees about four of those kind of hot days.

We'll be even warmer south of Seattle. The National Weather Service Office in Seattle has issued a Heat Watch for the southern Sound and areas along I-5 down into the Portland Metro and Willamette Valley. Those spots could end up seeing temperature in the mid to low 90s on Monday.

We'll see the ridge of high pressure ease up a bit getting into Tuesday, so we'll see a slight cool down as a result. Nature's air conditioning comes in with a nice push of marine air as we get later into the week. That will mean some morning clouds, but still nice afternoon sunshine.