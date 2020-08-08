Here comes some summer sun!

We talk a lot about convergence zones in Western Washington. Those winds going around the Olympic Mountains can play a big role in our weather in these parts. Where they come together after a front passes, or converge, delivers extra rain. Sometimes convergence zones don't bring raindrops-- sometimes, like they did Saturday, they just bring cloud cover that is stubborn to clear out. As of this writing Saturday evening, the NW flow in the atmosphere was still stubbornly keeping clouds over the central Puget Sound.

Those clouds kept places like Snohomish, King and parts of Pierce counties from getting out of of the chilly 60s. Whereas lots of sunshine to the north and south meant that places like Bellingham and Olympia were able to get into the more seasonal 70s. 77 is average for this part of August.

We'll see fewer morning clouds on Sunday and as a result-- we'll see much warmer temps around Puget Sound, foothills, and the coast. I think areas in the South Sound around Olympia and Lacey and Lewis County will end up in the low 80s. Lots of places in the seasonal 70s, including Seattle and Tacoma.

The overall weather pattern has high pressure off shore and a storm track that stays mostly up into Canada. As a result, when we see weather systems go up and over the ridge of high pressure-- it'll provide a stronger marine push off cooler air off the Pacific Ocean. It keeps our temps on the mild side and on days when we see that stronger push-- we'll see some morning clouds too.

Downturn expected mid-week as we see the next system working onto the west coast of British Columbia, which should deliver some stubborn morning clouds. That will mean the summer sun will take a bit longer to emerge and as temps will only top out into the lower 70s.

It looks like the cooler weather is only likely for a few days and we'll be back towards the 80s by next weekend around the Pacific NW. So far this year we've seen 26 days of 80 or warmer days. That's pretty spot on for a normal summer in the Seattle area.

-Tim Joyce