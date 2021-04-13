Summer-like weather for Puget Sound this week

Happy Tuesday!

We hit 64 degrees this afternoon! Were you able to enjoy? If not, no worries. This stretch is going to continue throughout the 7-day forecast.

I'm sure you noticed the wind speeds once again this afternoon. They will return tomorrow. Expect winds sustained between 10-15mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

If you plan on spending your time, outdoors make sure you protect your skin. The UV index is now in the high category and will remain there through the week.

High pressure is building in our forecast and it's the reason we're heating up! I mean, just look at that temperature trend! Feeling more like June than April.

With the heat and dry weather continuing let's be mindful of fire safety. We're about an inch below average for the month and it doesn't look like we'll see anything soon. Let's keep this in mind and enjoy our lovely weather.

Have a good one!

