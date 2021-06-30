Happy Wednesday and hello cooldown!

The cloud cover from this morning aided in the cooler weather today. Mid-70s is right where we should be this time of year.

We're going to see this pattern over the next couple of days. You'll notice the clouds building overnight and baking away through the day.

There might be a few sprinkles and some drizzle developing along the coast tomorrow morning too. This will most likely happen towards the south for areas like Westport, Long Beach and down to Cannon Beach.

You'll notice more sunshine in the afternoon on Friday and even more on Saturday, as we gradually clear up. The temperatures will reflect this and heat up. We'll be over 10 degrees above average to kick off the holiday weekend so plan accordingly.

Here is a look at your Independence Day forecast! It'll be a warm one with lots of sunshine. Enjoy!