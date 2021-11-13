Hello atmospheric river! Round two is now here delivering rain and breezy conditions.

After a mostly quiet Saturday we're now seeing the start of another atmospheric river pump in more rain and wind throughout the region. Get ready for round two as conditions will become pretty sloppy at times Sunday into Monday.

Saturday saw slightly cooler than average temperatures around Western WA. SeaTac hit 50, just three degrees shy of the norm.

Overnight look for showers to pick up, especially over the mountains where snow levels will rise to near 9,500'. The Cascades could see 1-3" of rain making for some slick roads. Also, making travel a bit tricky are the winds that will gust at times to near 25mph.

With so much rain falling over the mountains an excessive amount of water will be flowing down into the lowlands where area rivers, streams, and creeks will rise rapidly, so this why we have a "Flood Watch" in effect through Tuesday. Please allow extra time when driving around the area as roadways will pool a decent amount of water creating ponding. This can make for difficult driving conditions as cars can easily hydroplane.

We still have about a half dozen rivers under a "Flood Warning" through early Sunday with some spots extending into Tuesday.

The terrain across Western WA is not stable at this time in many places. With so much rain saturating our grounds soils are very vulnerable to earth movement. Know your surroundings, especially when on back roads near hills and through the mountains.

And it's not just the rain we are dealing with as this atmospheric river hits the area, we're also seeing some good gusts too. Winds in most spots will be breezy, but several counties to the north will see winds gust up to 45mph at times and that is why we have a "Wind Advisory" in effect through 10am Sunday. Areas affected are the Islands, Western Whatcom, Skagit, and Snohomish Counties.

Once we push through Monday we turn the corner and drier weather comes our way, but with those conditions come really cool high temperatures. Highs will only climb into the mid 40s through next weekend with showers returning.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Fox 13 forecaster

