Heavy snowfall across Western Washington, more snow on the way Sunday morning

Snow totals over the past 24 hours have been significant, ranging from 3" to a foot of snow in the lowlands. Snow activity is already tapering off on the coast and peninsula, and we'll continue to drty out from west to east. Here are some of the highest preliminary snowfall reports over the past 24 hours.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Western WA until 4pm. An additional 1"-2" of snow is possible through the rest of the day. Gusts of 45-55mph could lead to blowing snow, reducing visibility.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Central coast where we had freezing rain this morning, and the Cascades until 6pm. Mountain passes could pick up 6"-12" of snow through the rest of today.

On Sunday, expect scattered snow early in the morning. That will change over to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon hours and then all rain for the lowlands, and snow for the mountains. Activity will become widespread Sunday night into Monday and Monday morning's commute will be sloppy. We'll also have to watch for the potential for urban flooding Sunday night-Monday.

We'll continue to warm up each day next week with a chance for rain.

Be safe!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim