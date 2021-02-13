Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Southwest Interior, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 12:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades, Wenatchee Area

Heavy snowfall across Western Washington, more snow on the way Sunday morning

seattle - Snow totals over the past 24 hours have been significant, ranging from 3" to a foot of snow in the lowlands. Snow activity is already tapering off on the coast and peninsula, and we'll continue to drty out from west to east. Here are some of the highest preliminary snowfall reports over the past 24 hours.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Western WA until 4pm. An additional 1"-2" of snow is possible through the rest of the day. Gusts of 45-55mph could lead to blowing snow, reducing visibility.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Central coast where we had freezing rain this morning, and the Cascades until 6pm. Mountain passes could pick up 6"-12" of snow through the rest of today.

On Sunday, expect scattered snow early in the morning. That will change over to a rain/snow mix by the afternoon hours and then all rain for the lowlands, and snow for the mountains. Activity will become widespread Sunday night into Monday and Monday morning's commute will be sloppy. We'll also have to watch for the potential for urban flooding Sunday night-Monday.

We'll continue to warm up each day next week with a chance for rain.

Be safe!
-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim