Heavy snow in Central Washington, light mixed showers west

The next three days will be more dry than wet, but cool showers will still linger.

It was a wintry morning for parts of the central and south sound today as snow fell during the morning commute. Reports of falling snow hit Tacoma, Fife, Auburn, Federal Way and Issaquah. We could be in for another round of spotty rain/snow showers again Friday morning as the cold air lingers.

What is happening on the west side is nothing compared to Central Washington. Areas near Wenatchee have seen up to three feet of snow since Monday. A viewer sent this photo in telling us that they have seen some melting during the day, but the snow is still piling up.

Today will be more dry than wet, with a mix of clouds, sunshine and showers. High temps will be a bit warmer, close to 50 degrees.

Friday and Saturday look very similar with a spotty rain/snow morning mix, with light showers to follow. Saturday looks more wet than Friday.

Easter Sunday will be the nicest day of the next week. Expect clouds to start followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm to the mid 50s (which is still below average). Widespread rain returns early next week.