Heavy snow hits mountains; snowmelt in lowlands

The mountains are getting slammed by intense snow today. The Cascade foothills, the Everett area and the Hood Canal were also the target of Mother Nature overnight. In fact, between 9-12 inches of snow stacked up in North Bend!

Over the mountains, we're tracking an extra 4-8" on top of what has already fell today. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for everybody in pink on this map until 4 p.m.

For the Cascade foothills and valleys like Enumclaw, Eatonville, North Bend, Carnation, Duvall, Snoqualmie, Gold Bar, Sultan, Black Diamond and Granite Falls -- an extra 1-2" of snow is possible today. Those areas are also included in a Winter Storm Warning until 4 p.m. today.

Check the latest closures and delays here

Get breaking news and weather alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.



In the lower elevations, scattered showers this morning will turn more isolated this afternoon and evening. If rain comes down heavily enough, showers could cool down the atmosphere and give us brief "low snow," hail or graupel (small, soft snow pellets). Any accumulations are unlikely in the lowlands, but even if there's a quick and light coating on the ground, it should melt pretty fast given highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

For everybody highlighted in lime green, a Coastal Flood Advisory is posted today. Minor coastal flooding with high tides could reach one to two feet above ground level. There's also a Flood Watch in effect for Southwest Washington due to a combination of rain and snowmelt potentially leading to rises on rivers, creeks and streams.

We also have a small chance for non-severe thunderstorms today. Everybody in the light green has a possibility for thunder and small hail today.

Isolated rain/snow showers are possible in the lowlands once again Tuesday. Wednesday will end up mostly dry!



Thursday morning, there may be another round of lowland snow, but that should transition to rain quickly. While Thursday looks super soggy, only scattered showers are on tap for Friday. Fewer showers are on the way Saturday. Mostly sunny skies on Sunday will be absolutely beautiful.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram