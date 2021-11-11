Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County, Skagit County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:58 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:21 AM PST until SUN 6:54 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:13 PM PST, Lewis County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:39 AM PST until SAT 4:12 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:35 PM PST until SAT 6:23 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:26 PM PST until SAT 3:49 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:14 AM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:26 AM PST until SAT 9:13 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:07 PM PST until SAT 8:34 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:19 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 AM PST until SAT 11:13 AM PST, King County
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 2:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Heavy rains continue across the region leaving us under a 'Flood Watch' through Saturday

By
Published 
Updated 11:53PM
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Weather Alert Day called for Friday

FOX 13 News is calling another Weather Alert Day as more rain and flooding is expected in some areas

SEATTLE - It's downright sloppy out there and will stay this way through Friday mid-day before we get a much-needed break.  We'll continue to see rain totals jump over the next 12-18 hours while we're under a "Weather Alert".   As of 5pm Thursday, here's a look at some of the numbers for select cities around the region. 

The rain is adding up at #SeaTac for the month as well.  We are pushing towards 4" already which is more than half of what we are supposed to get for the whole month and it's only November 11th.    And I know some of you remember the soggiest November on record back in 2006 when we saw more than 15" of rain.  Let's hope we don't get that much this year!  Stay tuned!

With so much moisture falling, our grounds are heavily saturated increasing the threat of land and mudslides for many.  Soils are very vulnerable especially this time of year so please be careful when driving through areas that are prone to slides.  Know your surroundings.   

As rain continues and snow levels rise to near 8,000ft, runoff from the mountains will force many rivers, streams, and creeks to flood.  The lowlands will see urban flooding too in many communities and neighborhoods.  Be careful on highways and roads as ponding of water can create dangerous driving situations.   

Rain will start to calm down just after lunch tomorrow as the system slides to the SE into the Cascades before finally drying out.  Highs warm up above average in the upper 50s to near 60.  Normal for this time of year is 53.  

Flood watch for Skagit River

The Skagit River is under a flood watch, with water levels expected to get as high as 33 feet.

Friday night and most of Saturday look dry!  Highs Saturday will fall off into the low 50s, which is right where we should be for almost mid-November.  So, enjoy this brief break before the next big weather maker marches in delivering more heavy rain and wind Sunday into Monday.  

Another atmospheric river set up will pump even more precipitation our way Sunday night into Monday and this is why the FOX 13 Weather Team is issuing an alert during that time.  The plume of moisture will be powerful as it stretches from deep in the Pacific to our neck of the woods. 

We calm down by Tuesday as the sun should make a nice return for a partly to mostly cloudy day!  Highs will be cool though, only running in upper 40s and dropping off even more Wednesday and Thursday.   Showers will be back by Thursday too. 

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

