Heavy rain, windy, and possible flooding this weekend

An atmospheric river is headed straight for us bringing heavy rain and windy conditions today. Rain has already arrived for the northwest coast and will continue to push inland throughout the day! Expect the rain to arrive for the Sound by mid-afternoon and stay with us all day and night. Snow levels will rise to 6,000' tonight, so precipitation in our mountain passes will be in the form of rain, only increasing our flood threat.

The heaviest rainfall will occur on coast and south of the Sound. These regions are under a marginal threat for excessive rainfall. While that's on the low end of the scale (1 out of 4), localized short term flooding is possible.

*FLOOD WATCH* is in effect through Sunday evening. Never drive through a flooded road.

*FLOOD WARNING* is in effect for the Skokomish River at Potlatch. It's forecasted to rise to the moderate flood stage this afternoon. Folks in Mason County, don't drive through a flooded road.

*WIND ADVISORY* is in effect for the coast, San Juan, Western Whatcom, Western Skagit counties and the Admiralty Inlet area from 1pm to 1am Sunday. Power outages are possible.

We'll dry out by Sunday morning but a few showers can't be ruled out. Another surge of moisture will move in from south to north Sunday evening bringing another round of heavy rain and breezy conditions into Monday.

We'll start to dry out by Tuesday through Thursday as a ridge builds in. Unfortunately, the rain returns Christmas Day. No white Christmas this year, more like a gray Christmas!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim