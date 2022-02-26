Heavy rain will ramp up Sunday night - Monday

The rain has arrived across the PNW. Expect widespread rain to continue through the evening with some breaks in action tomorrow.

As of 9:45pm, Sea-Tac has received .29" of rain. This is very helpful, but we'll have to be on the lookout for ponding on the roadways.

Expect cloudy skies and scattered showers tomorrow. The good news is the warmer weather is here to stay and we'll have comfortable afternoon highs.

In the meantime - we have several weather alerts in place that need to be addressed.

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in place until 1pm tomorrow afternoon for parts of the Cascades. (9:45pm) Chains are required for those travel through Snoqualmie Pass right now so check in on those road conditions before traveling.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Olympics until 10am tomorrow with the possibility of up to 18" of snow accumulation.

High Wind Warnings and Advisories remain in place too. These alerts coat the North Sound, Strait, and Coast.

Here is a breakdown of the alerts:

As this system continues to impact us this weekend, use caution. Rain chances are going to skyrocket, and we can expect significant rain totals by the end of the month (Feb). This will also impact our travel as we head back to work Monday morning. I'm also watching our rivers. There is a threat for them to rise as the snow melt begins and the rain continues.

A Weather Alert Day is in place for Monday as the heavy rain increases, and the totals add up. We're looking at the possibility of exceeding 2" of accumulation.

Stay safe and enjoy your night!