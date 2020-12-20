Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
4
Flood Watch
until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes Northern Cascades
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 3:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Heavy rain tonight through Monday

By
Published 
Weather
Q13 FOX

seattle - Let's start with the potential for lowland snow Monday. The passage of a cold front will drop snow levels and heavy precipitation associated with the front may change over to wet snow. The most likely areas will be in the northern Olympic Peninsula, Cascade Foothills, and the convergence zone. If this verifies, travel impacts look to be minimal because the surface is so warm.

While models are in agreement with this brief wintry weather, there are a lot of factors that could bust this forecast and we may just see rain. Lowland snow is really difficult to forecast here!!! First of all, temps have been so mild, it hasn't been freezing cold. Plus, this system is coming from the Pacific and ocean air is relatively mild so temps might not get cold enough. But if we learned anything from the year 2020, anything is possible. Stay tuned!

Otherwise, heavy rain will arrive late tonight through Monday morning as a warm front lifts from south to north. A cold front will then move west to east through Monday bringing heavy downpours in the Sound by the afternoon and that potential for lowland snow. The mountain passes will certainly get snow as snow levels drop to 1500ft with the cold front Monday night.

A Flood Watch is still in effect for Western WA through this evening. A Flood Warning is in effect for the Skokomish River until further notice- moderate flooding is expected Monday. Rising rivers and elevated landslide risk will be the main threats over the next 3 days. Never drive through a flooded road.

We'll dry out by Tuesday with some sunshine through Thursday. Ovenight lows will be very chilly, near if not freezing midweek. Another system will arrive by Christmas bringing a chance for rain through the first half of the weekend.

Have a great day!
-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim