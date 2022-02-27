Heavy rain targeting Western Washington through Tuesday

After a super dry February, March is coming in like a lion this week! Brace yourself for soaking rain, gusty weather and some river flooding.

There could be upwards of 2-5" of rain falling in the lowlands and Cascades today through Tuesday morning. We even can't rule out localized higher totals! Up to 6-7" of rain could dump over the Olympics. It's no surprise to learn that river flooding could be an issue.

Right now, we're forecasting minor to moderate river flooding late Monday to early Tuesday, though exact timing will vary river-by-river. There's uncertainty about what to expect, but it's possible that even major flooding is possible for the Snoqualmie and Nisqually Rivers. Stay tuned because river forecasts can change a lot.

Rain starts in earnest later this afternoon. In fact, rain could be almost nonstop through late Monday! I'm not just concerned about river flooding – there may be localized, minor street flooding. Commuters, get ready for slower and slippery driving. Intense downpours will lower visibility and create pooling and standing water on the roads.

Here's the timing of the rain:

In terms of wind, we could see gusts in excess of 30-40 mph for the coast, San Juans and Eastern Strait late tonight to early Monday.

When it comes to the passes, there will be snow this morning at Snoqualmie Pass, before precipitation likely turns back to rain later this afternoon. Snow will be ongoing for Stevens Pass and elevations above 4,000 feet. That's where the National Weather Service is continuing a Winter Weather Advisory through 4 a.m. Monday for new totals of 6-11 inches.

Showers will start decreasing slightly Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday may be a mostly dry day. Shower chances linger into next weekend. Bust out the rain gear!

Take care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Don't hestitate to reach out on social media:

Twitter @abbyacone Instagram @abbyaconewx TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)

Advertisement

MORE FROM FOX 13 WEATHER:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 Weather and News Apps

WATCH: Forecast and Radar

READ: Closures and Delays

CHECK: Latest Weather Alerts and Live Traffic Map

INTERACT: Submit your Weather Photo

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Lisa Villegas, Erin Mayovsky, Brian MacMillan, Abby Acone and Scott Sistek