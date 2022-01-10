Heavy rain returns to Western Washington Tuesday and Wednesday

After enjoying a beautiful sunny Sunday, Western Washington is bracing for showers Monday and another atmospheric river set to hit the area Tuesday and Wednesday.

The sunshine didn't last long. Rain showers have pushed into the Puget Sound area Monday, but are starting to break up more this morning. Monday afternoon will be more dry than wet, with scattered showers throughout the day. Winds will be breezy at times, especially in the usual spots on the coast and around the north sound.

Heavier rain arrives on Tuesday as an atmospheric river sets up over the area. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Olympic Peninsula, the Washington Coast, and from King County north to Whatcom County. Snow melt and heavy rain could cause rivers to rise from King County northward. We will be keeping a close eye on all of that.

Heavy rain will pound the Olympics starting Tuesday with 5 to 10 inches of rain possible through Wednesday. In the Puget Sound area, we could see 1 to 2+ inches. Snow levels will rise to about 8,000 feet on Wednesday, which means it will be all rain up at the pass level.

After the heavy rain wraps up on Wednesday, things are looking drier heading toward the end of the week. Temps will be close to seasonal averages, and we will be looking mainly dry Friday through Sunday.

