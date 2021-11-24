Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until SUN 6:00 AM PST, Mason County
Flood Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until SAT 10:00 AM PST, Whatcom County
Wind Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Heavy rain returns Thanksgiving Day

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Cool start to the day, mostly cloudy and dry

There will be cooler temperatures Wednesday and conditions will be mostly cloudy and dry.

Seattle - It will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry for one of the busiest travel days of the year Wednesday.

An approaching atmospheric river will keep things cloudy today. The Washington coast will start seeing some light showers after sunset, with much heavier rain pushing inland overnight.

The north Puget Sound area will see the heaviest rain in the late morning through the early evening. From the afternoon to late evening, the central and south Puget Sound areas will be in the bullseye for the heaviest rain.

Rain totals will be impressive through Friday morning, especially on the Washington Coast.

Black Friday will feature some leftover morning showers and a much drier afternoon. If you're heading to the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium, it looks more dry than wet. The next big soaker hits on Saturday night into Sunday, with another atmospheric river setup. Starting Thursday, snow levels will be well above the passes, so the only issue up there will be heavy rain at times.