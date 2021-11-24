Heavy rain returns Thanksgiving Day

It will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry for one of the busiest travel days of the year Wednesday.

An approaching atmospheric river will keep things cloudy today. The Washington coast will start seeing some light showers after sunset, with much heavier rain pushing inland overnight.

The north Puget Sound area will see the heaviest rain in the late morning through the early evening. From the afternoon to late evening, the central and south Puget Sound areas will be in the bullseye for the heaviest rain.

Rain totals will be impressive through Friday morning, especially on the Washington Coast.

Black Friday will feature some leftover morning showers and a much drier afternoon. If you're heading to the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium, it looks more dry than wet. The next big soaker hits on Saturday night into Sunday, with another atmospheric river setup. Starting Thursday, snow levels will be well above the passes, so the only issue up there will be heavy rain at times.