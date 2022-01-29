Heavy rain, mountain snow Sunday

After a solid week of dry weather, buckle up for heavy rain and mountain snow on Sunday!

Highs today should reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Morning sunshine will give way to cloudier skies this afternoon – a sign of change on the horizon. By 7 p.m. tonight, rain will be pushing into the Olympic Peninsula, North Sound and Island County.

By midnight, rain could surge into much of Puget Sound due to an incoming warm front.

Rounds of rain are in the forecast overnight through Sunday morning.

As a cold front sweeps through Western Washington tomorrow, rain will become strong and widespread by Sunday afternoon. Gusts tomorrow could reach anywhere between 20-35 mph. There aren't any official wind alerts in effect. We'll let you know if that changes!

Mountain snow will fire up late Sunday into Monday. Between 3–8 inches of snow are possible over the passes (however, if heavier bands of snow develop, there could be localized higher totals). Be prepared for tricky travel over the higher elevations.

A convergence zone will be ongoing late Sunday to Monday in parts of Central Puget Sound. If precipitation comes down steadily enough, the atmosphere could cool and drag down snow levels close to the foothills. A few wet snowflakes could even mix with rain in the lowlands, but no accumulations there are expected.



While mostly dry weather is on tap Tuesday to Friday, if there are any showers – precipitation would fall as a rain/snow mix at times in the lower elevations. Overnight lows this week will be chilly! Overall though, weather after Tuesday looks quiet.



Hope you catch FOX 13 this weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

