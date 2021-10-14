Heavy rain for some areas Friday and Saturday

It’s a mild and wet morning across western Washington. Scattered showers will continue the next few hours and will eventually taper off as we head into the late morning and early afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will be interesting as a very wet system hits Washington. The northern Washington Coast will be hit the hardest with 2-3 inches of rain possible. While the Seattle area and south sound will see some showers, the north Puget Sound area will see considerably more rain. A half inch to an inch is expected from Snohomish County north to the Canadian border. Saturday will be noticeably warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday will bring more widespread rain to western Washington and a much cooler airmass. That will send temps plummeting back down into the mid 50s. Snow levels will also crash, down to around 4,000-5,000 feet. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible Thursday afternoon.

A weak ridge of high pressure will set up for Monday and Tuesday bringing dry conditions and more sunshine.

This is Ivy the boxer and her owner Heather in Federal Way says she likes to chase squirrels. She decided to dress up as a squirrel for Halloween to blend in so she can finally catch one.