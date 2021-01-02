Heavy rain and mountain snow push rivers to flood causing problems across Western WA.

Very active weather continues across Western WA. We have several alerts still in place tonight.

Saturday brought record rain, gusty winds and heavy mountain snow, which closed I-90 in both directions.

Let's start with the rain. So much rain fell Saturday by 5pm along the NW WA Coast at Quillayute that a record was broken. That area saw 2.54" of rain breaking the old record of 2.03" set back in 1967. So, with all the rain we will see flood warnings continue and the threat of landslide/mudslide is elevated through next week. Know your surroundings... listen for any unusual cracking or groaning sounds as the grounds can quickly shift.

Also, very high surf on the coast too. Be safe and stay away from coastal area beaches.

Also, be mindful that will all the heavy rains and swollen rivers we are seeing urban flooding. Snohomish County issued a Flood Warning for the area through the early morning hours of Sunday. Rain will be will us off through most of next week too. There will be some breaks in between systems. Overall temperatures will remain above average for the next week too. Normal high/low temps for this time of year are 46/36.

Advertisement

Now to the mountains where a major storm is hammering the passes. I-90 is closed in both directions as we write this weather blog. Please be prepared if you need to get over the Cascades this next week. Pass travel will be very tricky. Here's a look at our current alerts for the mountains.

And snow totals will continue to pile up as we push through Sunday and even Monday. So much fresh powder is nice, but not if you can't get to the area resorts to enjoy it! Stay safe all!

At this point Thursday of next week might stay dry. Keep checking in with us and be hopeful Mother Nature gives us a little blue sky here and there to get us through a wet winter!

Have a great night! ~Erin

______________________________________________

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Twitter: @ErinMayovsky

FaceBook: /ErinMayovsky

Instagram: @ErinMayovsky

______________________________________________

*Peak wind gust Saturday were very impressive! Here's a look at the top ten around the region.