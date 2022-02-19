Heavy mountain snow will continue to accumulate tonight

Heavy snow across the Cascades is the big story tonight. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until tomorrow afternoon (highlighted in pink) because of the accumulation expected. This is where we can expect 1'-2' of snow! This will drastically change pass travel so use caution and expect delays. The convergence zone is dumping snow at this hour across the region and that's why we have a warning in this particular location (pink).

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the rest of the Cascades. Heavy snow is also expected here along with gusty winds.

The rest of us can expect scattered showers (Lowlands). Now, the convergence zone could shift and allow for moderate - heavy rain in the lowlands/foothills. Watch out for those heavy downpours across parts of Island, Skagit, Snohomish, and King co. tonight.

Unfortunately, we've only received .01" of rain today at Sea-Tac. This isn't looking good. In fact, here is a look at the top 5 driest Februarys on record:

We're currently in first place. The good news is we're expected more scattered/isolated showers in the next couple of days.

We're also watching for a winterly mix across the lowlands. As of right now, it doesn't look like it'll stick, but a few flurries could fly! We'll have a better shot for snow across the foothills Monday morning.

The temperature plunge will be the next big story during your work week. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s while highs rise into upper-30s. That's it!!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!