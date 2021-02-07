Heavy mountain snow today, cold temperatures next week

Happy Sunday! Expect spotty showers for the lowlands and heavy mountain snow in the Cascades. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass until 7 a-m Monday with snow accumulations of 12-18" of snow is expected. White Pass is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a-m Monday with snow accumulations of 6-8". Use caution on the roads.

We'll see partly sunny skies for much of next week but temperatures are going to be cold! Lows will dip below freezing starting Wednesday morning. Thursday and Friday mornings will be in the mid-20s and it will be breezy, producing wind chills between 10-20 degrees!

I'm watching for the potential for lowland snow as early as Friday and into next weekend. Both the Euro and GFS is bringing it in. It still needs some fine tuning with timing so we'll keep monitoring the trends this week!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim