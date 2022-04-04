Heavy mountain snow, high surf and strong winds for some

We're tracking the threat for mountain snow overnight. The coast is also battling strong winds into early Tuesday. High surf will be ongoing Tuesday.



Highs Tuesday:

A Wind Advisory continues until 3 a.m. for the Central and North Coast. After that, winds are expected to ease. It may still be breezy on Tuesday, but winds shouldn't be damaging.

A Winter Storm Warning lasts until 8 a.m. Tuesday for the mountains. An extra eight to ten inches could snarl traffic. Strong winds could lead to more whiteout conditions. As of 11:30 p.m. Monday, White Pass is closed due to horrible visibility.

The surf along the coast is also dangerous. Stay tuned for more details.

Warmer air is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday!

