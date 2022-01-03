Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, East Puget Sound Lowlands
7
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:15 AM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:56 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior

Heavy mountain snow across the passes, rain and snow mix for the lowlands

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Rain and snow mix for the lowlands, strong wind gusts across parts of North Sound

Moderate rain heavy rain developed Sunday night which melted a lot of snow.

It has been an active night! Moderate/heavy rain developed this evening which melted a lot of snow. 

As this happened, ponding developed, and the slushy roadways created difficult driving conditions for some. The rain dragged the cold air down towards the surface and allowed for the snow level to drop this evening. Lowland snow has been reported across Snohomish, Kitsap, and Island county. It'll will continue to be possible tonight as the snow levels toggle back and forth so be on the lookout!

1"-2" of snow accumulation will be possible across parts of the lowlands (especially elevations around 500'). Most of this will take place overnight, and we should start to clear out just in time for that early morning commute. However, it'll continue to be sloppy out there so give yourself plenty of time for your drive out.

Now, if you're planning on traveling through the mountain passes tomorrow - check in on the conditions! Heavy snow totals are expected, and this will make traveling very difficult. A *Winter Storm Warning* due to heavy blowing snow is in effect and will continue through the day.

While we're continuing to expect a mix of rain and snow across Western Washington, the winds will be whipping. A *High Wind Warning* will remain in effect until 4am tomorrow morning for the area highlighted below. As this expires early tomorrow morning, the winds will calm down, but you'll notice some breezy conditions from time to time. 

A mix of rain/snow (lowlands) will not only be possible tonight, but over the next few days. We'll continue to keep an eye on this!

