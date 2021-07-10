Heating up through Tuesday into the 80s, then we fall back to the mid 70s with no rain in sight.

Above normal temperatures around the Sound Saturday! SeaTac hit 79 while other areas to the south saw highs in the low to upper 80s. Vancouver, WA hit 86.

Our trend will continue warm and dry with no major rain makers in sight for the next couple of weeks.

Onshore flow will hang with us through next week with highs slightly warmer than average. By mid-week highs will cool as troughing offshore will increase bringing temperatures back down into the mid 70s below average.

Please remember our grounds are very dry and any small spark can ignite the rapid spread of wildfires. With temperatures in the 90s to near 100 along with gusty winds in Eastern WA We have a few alerts, a Red Flag Warning and a Heat Advisory . Both should expire late Saturday.

And a look at the western U.S. shows extreme conditions for California, Nevada. Utah, and into Wyoming.

Smoke outlook for the weekend will affect SE WA into much of Idaho and Western Montana. The Puget Sound may see a little haze in the sky but won't last too long.

Our dry and warm trend will continue for some time. We will cool off late next week into the mid 70s before getting back to average by next weekend.

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin



