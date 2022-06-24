Heating up Friday, hot weekend ahead

A strong ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the Pacific Northwest Friday through the weekend sending temperatures into the 80s and even low 90s in spots.

Friday is looking warm and sunny with high temps in the mid 70s for most locations.

High pressure will strengthen this weekend, sending high temperatures soaring. Sunday and Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, with overnight lows around 60 degrees. This is a good time to remember to drink lots of water and to find a cool spot like a library or a movie theater to hang out in this weekend.

We are long overdue for our first 80 degree day. Take a look at when we hit 80 degrees for the first time in the past few years.

If you choose to head out to one of our great local rivers or lakes, remember that water is still very cold. Life jackets save lives.

Starting Tuesday morning a push of marine air will cool our temperatures down. "Nature's air conditioner" will help bring high temperatures down to the low to mid 70s through midweek. You'll also see more clouds, but we will stay dry.