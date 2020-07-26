Heating up across the region this week!

Record heat for a couple of spots today! Quillayute and Hoquiam both broke high temp records on the coast. And check out Vancouver hitting triple digits at 100! HOT!

Tomorrow will be even warmer! A Heat Advisory is in effect from 9am to 8pm Monday. Hot temperatures will cause a monderate risk for heat related illnesses. Please stay hydrated and keep the sunblock handy and remember to wear a life jacket on our area waters as temps are very cold still for our lakes, rivers and oceans.

Tuesday-Thursday we'll cool down into the low to mid 80s, which will feel much more comfortable for those of you who do not like the heat. Overnights will hand in the upper 50s to low 60s.

And if you don't like the 80s how about some 70s for the rest of the week into the weekend. Friday will be mainly dry, but by late Friday night we just may get to see a chance of showers across the area into Saturday mid-day. This is not a huge rain maker, but just enough to spread a few scattered showers. Highs will hang near 77.

Enoy! Have a great night! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

