Seattle weather: Heat hangs on Monday with midweek thunderstorms

We're tracking two more hot days across much of Western Washington. The heat will make sleeping uncomfortable for people without air conditioning. We also have a medium risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay hydrated and take extra care of the kids, seniors and pets in your life.

If you're cooling off along a river, lake or Puget Sound today and tomorrow, make sure to wear a life jacket regardless of your age or swim experience. Also, heed any burn bans in your area! Our landscape is drying out, so any fires that start have the potential of growing faster now than if they ignited a couple of months ago.



There are so many fun events happening around the region today: from Seafair and the Blue Angels to the Mariners, Storm and OL Reign games. Remember to wear light-colored and loose-fitted clothing to keep your body cool when you're outside. I recommend finding a shady spot and lathering on the sunscreen :)



It'll be hottest today over the South Sound (including Tacoma, Olympia, Shelton and Centralia). The farther you get from Puget Sound and the closer you get to the Cascades, the low 90s are possible as well for communities like Issaquah, Sammamish, North Bend and Enumclaw.

Due to this heat, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for many in Western Washington today through tomorrow. The Advisory in Eastern Washington is in effect for tomorrow and Tuesday. In the pink in the map below, an Excessive Heat Warning is posed tomorrow and Tuesday: that's where temps could reach 100 to 109!

Let's talk about fire danger in Eastern Washington. Several wildfires are ongoing and unfortunately – firefighters are up against a lot when it comes to the weather.



Like I mentioned above, it'll be blazing on the east side of the Cascades through Tuesday. Late Tuesday into Wednesday, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible in Eastern Washington. The biggest question is: how much rain will we see with the lightning? According to the National Weather Service, there may be enough rain to offset the lightning risk, but this bears watching.



At times this week, it could be breezy in Eastern Washington as well. At most, it looks like gusts could reach 20-30 mph. Thankfully, cooler weather is on tap by Thursday.

There's also a Red Flag Warning in effect until 3 this afternoon for the South Cascades where breezy conditions and dry air will elevate the threat for fires.

There might be some high-level haze pushing into Western Washington today and tomorrow from wildfires burning on the east side of the state. At most, this is only dropping air quality to a "moderate" reading in some areas (particularly over the Cascades). This means there would be a moderate health risk to people with asthma or other respiratory sensitivities. Here's a look at our smoke forecast:

Temperatures drop to the 70s by Wednesday. Thursday looks warm, sunny and absolutely gorgeous. Friday and Saturday may start gray and cloudy, but sunshine should reappear in the afternoons.

How do you feel about the 80s? Weigh in on Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/timeline



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)