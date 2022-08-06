Heat continues through Seafair and into the start of the work week!

Saturday feeling just like summer around the PNW with highs climbing into the mid 80s around Puget Sound. Areas to the south pushed into the upper 80s to 90 in Kelso!

Another clear night on tap with overnight temps falling into the upper 50 right near normal. Nights like this are perfect for stargazing. Enjoy!

An upper ridge taking hold of our region combined with a thermal trough and north winds are the reason for our heat this weekend. The ridge will start to break down as low level onshore flow returns late Tuesday into Wednesday. So, if you are not a fan of the heat just wait a few days and we'll see the 70s return with a chance of showers.

Seafair Sunday will not disappoint folks! Skies are blue with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 for Seattle… with even warmer highs to the south. Stay hydrated, use sunblock, and limit time outdoors.

Most of Washington state will remain under a Heat Advisory through late Monday. Central WA expected to see even warmer temps with highs soaring into triple digits.. and that is why an Excessive Heat Warning goes up for Monday and Tuesday.

Looking into the smoke forecast we'll see just a light upper-level haze start to drift into Western WA by Sunday. Most of us won't really be affected by the smoke. Air Quality levels will stay in the good to moderate zone for Puget Sound, but Central WA will see some slightly reduced levels in the unhealthy for sensitive groups over the next couple of days.

We ride the mini heat wave through Monday and then the cool down starts Tuesday with highs falling into the low to mid 80s. As hot air move on and cooler air makes its way inland there is the potential for a few thunderstorms to pop up late Tuesday.

By Wednesday low pressure drives the forecast giving us a shot at a few showers early in the day with again the threat of thunderstorms developing, mainly over the Cascades. Highs drop well below average into the low 70s.

The rest of the week look for morning clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs warm into the upper 70s to near 80s. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

