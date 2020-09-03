Heat and smoke to return to the NW

By any measure in the weather world, this has been a fantastic summer around Puget Sound. We've had more than our fair share of days above 80, not too many days above 90, lots and lots of summer sunshine and just enough rain in Western Washington to keep wildfires on this side of the state to sizes where they could be quickly squashed.

Unfortunately that's likely changing soon, however. You can see from space in this visible satellite picture over the west coast the low marine clouds that show up as white. They hug the coast and coastal valleys. Wildfire smoke from the record-setting California wildfires can be seen here reaching from the San Joaquin Valley moving northwest and out to sea over the white marine layer clouds. But that's just for now.

While it's only experimental, the NOAA HRRR (High Resolution Rapid Refresh) model is showing that smoke plume gets pushed back into Washington and Oregon and could stick with us for awhile. Depending on how much that experimental forecast verifies, we could have minor to moderate impacts around Western Washington. Minor impacts would be hazy skies and some beautiful sunrises and sunsets. More significant impacts if the wildfire smoke is thicker or ends up being closer to the ground-- then we could see more of an impact on air quality. As of this writing, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency's website says, "minimal impacts on ground-level air quality, with MODERATE air pollution levels at most. If smoke lingers in the region over the weekend, air quality may reach pollution levels that are UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS." If the wildfire smoke is thick enough, it will block sunlight and actually cap our temperatures significantly like what we saw in August 2018 around Puget Sound when we lost 4 weeks of summer to choking wildfire smoke.

In the meantime, we've got some fantastic September sunshine and lots of blue skies around the region. We'll see temps in the 75-85 range around most of Puget Sound. Some nice 70s along the coast, and quite hot in Central Washington with temps 95-100. Areas near the Evans Canyon wildfire could see some gusty winds at times but generally hazy sunshine and temps pushing to near triple digit heat.

That Saturday marine push will come with some thicker low marine layer clouds too. If the smoke totally clears out or doesn't really arrive fully around Western Washington, we're looking at a big warm up next week.

The middle of next week we'll have temperatures cracking into the low 90 in the South Sound and foothills. At this point, for the Seattle metro likely only the very hot upper 80s-- which is still more than 10 degrees above normal.

-Tim Joyce