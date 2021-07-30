Happy Friday!

It was toasty out there. Once again, temperatures peaked in the lower 90s. Luckily for us we weren't dealing with record breaking heat! However, we were closer to our record highs than our normal high of 79 degrees.

The heat advisory remains in effect for the highlighted area below until Saturday night. Expect highs to rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the majority of the area.

Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast. The clouds will roll in tomorrow, and we can expect mainly cloudy skies through the majority of the day.

Now, as the clouds roll in, we have a shot of some spotty showers! Our best opportunity for this will take place Saturday night to Sunday morning. We'll cool down as well. A nice treat for us!

I'm continuing to track rain chances this week in the 7-day. I'll see you on Q13 for the latest!