Heat advisory in effect Monday for much of western Washington

Monday could end up being the hottest day of the year so far!

Temperatures are supposed to top out in the low 90s for much of western Washington. Highs are expected to reach 91 for the Seattle area.

If you were looking to cool off with a lake swim, you might be out of luck in and around Seattle. Some of the area's most popular beaches - Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Seward Park Beach and east Green Lake beach - will remain closed for the summer because of budget restraints.

Matthews Beach and Pritchard Island beach have reopened.

The South Sound will be even hotter, with temps possibly reaching 93 degrees.

The seven-day outlook shows us returning back to normal summer temperatures tomorrow, with highs in the 80s and lots of summer sunshine.

Are you prepared for the heat?

Heat Advisory Checklist: