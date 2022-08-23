Seattle weather: Heat Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

Here we go again! Temperatures will be significantly warmer on Wednesday and isolated thunderstorms will return across the Cascades.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect Wednesday afternoon and will remain in place until midnight on Thursday. Temperatures will range between the mid-80s (North Sound) to the low-90s (South Sound).

If we hit another 90-degree day (at SeaTac) we will tie the record number of days in a year! Looks possible as we head into the week, so we'll see what unfolds.

A cool down will quickly hit after the heat beginning on Friday! A cold front will track across our area, allowing for the cooler weather and cloud cover as we roll into the weekend.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

By the way - 30 days until Fall!!

Have a good one!