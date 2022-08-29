Seattle weather: Heat Advisory goes into effect this week

Talk about a toasty day! Sea-Tac reached a high of 85 degrees this afternoon with Hoquiam (84F) tying their record high. It even looks like we'll tie some records tomorrow.

Here is a look at the forecast:

A *Heat Advisory* will go into effect tomorrow as the heat kicks up. This will remain in effect through Thursday with temperatures ranging in the mid-80s to low 90s across the Sound.

It is going to be a hot week! Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s, and that will be our only relief.

As we roll through the week, there will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the Cascades and foothills on Wednesday. This will bubble up in the afternoon as moisture increases from high pressure.

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one and stay cool!