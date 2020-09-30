Hazy sunshine and unseasonably warm afternoon high temps

Expect widespread haze and unseasonably warm temperatures today. The haze is mainly in the upper atmosphere so air quality at the surface is generally GOOD across Western Washington this morning. More smoke will move in this afternoon and air quality is expected to be MODERATE, which shouldn't pose a problem for the general public, but if you're unusually sensitive to air pollution, take precautions. Highs today will be near 79 degrees.

Hazy conditions will continue tomorrow too but looks to improve by Friday.

Our GEOS-5 Model is calling for another wave of smoke moving in from the south on Saturday, but with any forecast this many days out (especially with smoke), there is a degree of uncertainty. I'm only mentioning the possiblity of more smoke this weekend because the GEOS-5 model has done a very good job handling and forecasting smoke during our last 10-day event. As always, monitor the forecast.

Did you know our normal high temperature is a cool 66 degrees? We'll finally cool off and get near the norm by Sunday and into the early part of next week.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim