Hazy skies due to smoke from wildfires

Like yesterday, we will have hazy skies Monday due to smoke from wildfires in Eastern Washington, Oregon and California. The smoke is mainly at upper elevations in the atmosphere, rather than at the surface where we live and breathe. So far, air quality is good in Western Washington (the green dots on the map below). Hopefully it will stay that way. However, air quality is "unhealthy" (the red dots) all over Eastern Washington this morning.

Here's our smoky sunrise this morning, bordered by a couple of crows. Spooky!

Today, tomorrow and Wednesday will be similar - hazy sunshine with temps in the low-to-mid 80s for Seattle, which is a bit above normal.

Thursday, a low-pressure system starts to move in from the Pacific. First we get the clouds and cooler temps, and there is a slight chance of a shower. Also the smoke will be pushed out of Western Washington.

Friday, this system will probably bring us some much-needed rain, and put an end to our dry streak. It will also be cooler, with highs only in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool-for-August, topping out in the low 70s. There is a slight chance of showers in the morning, tapering off.

Sunday looks pleasant - partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

It's Mountain Monday. Here's a nice viewer photo of Mt. Baker from ferry on the way to Anacortes.

With hazy sunshine and highs in the low 80s, it's Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Looks like Frankie is done with P.J. who just keeps talking and talking! LOL!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott