Hazy skies again today, but rain is on the way

Today and tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but it's hazy sunshine with smoke in the air.

We won't be quite as hazy as yesterday. And, so far, that smoky air has been aloft in Western Washington, not at the surface where we live and breathe. Our air quality remains good. Air quality is better in Central/Eastern Washington today. It'll be another hot one there. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place until 11 p.m. tonight with temps topping out in the triple digits for many.

Western Washington will top out above normal today - mid 80s for Seattle, Bremerton and Tacoma - with that hazy sunshine.

Tomorrow will be similar, but a couple of degrees cooler.

Then, Friday, we will get some rain in Western Washington! If SeaTac Airport gets measurable rainfall (which looks likely), this will break our long dry streak. We haven't had measurable rainfall at SeatTac since June 14th. The current record for consecutive days without rain at SeaTac is 55 days, which was back in 2017. The next longest stretch was 51 days, set back in 1951. If we get rain on Friday, I believe that means we will have had 52 consecutive days without rain - so that will put us in 2nd place! We'll get the Silver Medal of dry streaks!

It will also be cooler on Friday, with highs in the low/mid 70s. So comfortable!

Our weekend is looking a bit wet and cooler-than-normal. On Saturday, it looks like there is still a chance of some rain with highs in the low 70s.

On Sunday, there is a slight chance of a shower, then we'll dry out and top out in the low/mid 70s.

Next week, we'll dry out, see more sun, and warm up to around 80 again by Tuesday.

With hazy sunshine and highs in the mid 80s today, I'm calling it a Panting Tongue Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Here are a couple of doggy duos that will make you smile!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

