Hazy Conditions Through The Week

I'm sure you notice the haze/smoke this morning lingering across our area. The haze has significantly cleared up since then and temperatures peaked in the upper 80s. As of right now (7:30 pm), the air quality for Western Washington is looking good. There is an *Air Quality Alert* in effect for Eastern Washington through the week due to unhealthy to hazardous conditions caused by the wildfire smoke. I wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing reduced air quality conditions this week.

We'll continue to see haze this week form the smoke to our South. The jet stream is pulling this up our way and most of the haze will be in our upper atmosphere.

That's not to say we won't see hazy conditions reach the surface! Tomorrow, the smoke will continue to billow in as we remain hot and dry. This will continue for the next few days before a new system arrives by the end of the workweek.

Here is a look at our forecast for tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to rise as the haze sticks around in our forecast.

If you're planning on traveling out to Central Washington, use caution because of the *Air Quality Alert* and the *Heat Advisory* in place.

