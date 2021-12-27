Expand / Collapse search

Hard freeze sets in, more snow for some

Puget Sound area to expect another round of snow

The Puget Sound area can expect about 1-2 inches of snow later Monday.

Seattle - Bitter cold temperatures have set in across the Puget Sound area with many spots Monday waking up to temperatures in the teens and single digits. 

The daylight hours will stay quiet today, with high temperatures only making it into the mid 20s in the central and south sound. The north sound will struggle to make it out of the teens.

Another chance for snow arrives at the coast and Olympic Peninsula around sunset and will push into the south sound later this evening.

Snow totals will be light, but this next weak system will still likely impact the roads in the south sound for the Tuesday morning commute.

Looking ahead, there isn't much of a thaw happening for the next several days. Another wet system will impact the region on Thursday, likely starting as snow and then transitioning to a rain/snow mix for the afternoon as temps rise above freezing. The problem is that overnight temps will drop into the 20s again, leading to potentially very icy conditions Friday morning.

Next weekend will bring a chance for showers with gradually warming temperatures.

