Happy Super Pink Moon!

Happy Full Moon!

The Pink Moon will look a little bigger and brighter tonight. Now, I know it's called the Pink Moon, but it won't be pink in color. It gets its name from a flower that blooms this time of year. Bummer, I know. It's one of two supermoons this year so it'll still be a sight to see!

Unfortunately for us, it'll be mainly cloudy tonight, but we will have breaks in the cloud cover to check it out. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s, and the winds will be light.

The clouds will remain in place through the rest of the work week as temperatures start to climb. Thursday looks like THE day to get outdoors.

Enjoy and have a good one!