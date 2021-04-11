Happy "SUN"day! Sunny and warming temperatures this week

Happy "SUN"day! After waking up to freezing temperatures, the sun is gradually warming us up! Highs will still be on the cool side in the low to mid 50s for Puget Sound. If you're heading to the mountain passes, it's a bluebird day!

Weather and health report calls for sunglasses, sunscreen and allergy meds today. The main allergen is birch tree.

Monday's commute looks good weatherwise. It will be chilly in the morning with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s, but by the afternoon, highs will top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunshine and warming temperatures will be the pattern over the next seven days. Expect mid 60s by midweek and 70s by Friday and Saturday! Woohoo!

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim