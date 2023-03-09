Seattle weather: Gusty winds in Cascade foothills Thursday

A low pressure system off the Washington Coast will bring another round of rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind to the foothills of the Cascades Thursday.

Most of the day will be dry for much of the Puget Sound area. Expect high temperatures in the low 50s from Seattle north. South of Seattle, temps will stay in the mid 40s after a round of morning rain.

Gusty east winds will develop this afternoon and evening in the Cascade foothills, especially through the gaps of the Cascades. Areas like North Bend and Gold Bar could see gusts of up to 40-45 mph at times. While we do not expect widespread impacts, power outages are possible in areas. Winds should die down by Friday morning.

Widespread rain and mountain snow will also make a return late tonight into early Friday morning. The heaviest snow will hit south of Snoqualmie Pass with 6-10 inches expected.

This weekend will bring a few showers Saturday with heavier rain expected Sunday evening. Temperatures will stay in the low 50s through the middle of next week.