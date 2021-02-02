Groundhog Day sogginess for Tuesday

Our supersoaker day on Monday delivered record rainfall for Bellingham (0.94") and the National Weather Service Office in Seattle.

At Sea-Tac Airport we saw 21 hours in a row of measurable rain, which ended up totaling more about 0.87"-- but that's actually still only halfway towards the February 1st record at that location. Only one river is above flood stage, the flood-prone Skokomish River in Mason County.

Today the rain will move through with squall lines of heavy showers. So, we'll call it rain at times for today. Though the bulk of the rain looks to move past Puget Sound by the early to mid afternoon.

High temps a bit cooler as we get highs only in the mid 40s. That will mean we'll lock up more of the rain in the mountains in the form of some snow. We've got a Winter Weather Advisory from Snoqualmie Pass down into Oregon. Some of the higher elevations could get another foot of snow.

The atmospheric river of yesterday moves east and the overall pattern has high pressure building in closer to the coast. If it were right on top of us, we'd end up seeing dry and mild weather. But with high pressure anchored a bit offshore, as is typical with a La Nina weather pattern, we'LL see NW flow and so weather systems will ride up and over the high pressure ridge to deliver some rain at times during the next week.

Yesterday will go down as the wettest day of this week. Today will be not quite as soggy.

But, we'll get some nice breaks ahead though. Wednesday afternoon into most of the day Thursday looks dry. Friday afternoon, through Saturday and into the wee hours of Sunday also looks pretty good for winter in the Pacific NW. -Tim Joyce