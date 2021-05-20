Gradual warming for the weekend

Tracking a few isolated lingering showers, coming into the lowlands this morning from the northeast. That’s a rare angle for rain showers to manifest around here, that's usually a dry flow for us. But as the low pressure weather system centered now in Central Oregon moves south and east we'll see these isolated rainy areas dissipate.

Highs in the Puget Sound lowlands will get a touch warmer today than yesterday— most of us will land in the 60-65 range. (Normal is now 67.) Yesterday many spots around Puget Sound only made it into the upper 50s despite the nice sunshine.



High pressure looks to nose in for about two / two and a half days at the end of the week. That will drive out the showers and bring back the sunshine and mild temps. At this point it looks like that dry period falls on more Fri/Sat than Sat/Sun.

In fact, the most recent computer forecast model runs from last night indicate Sunday could be a bit soggy. A bit too soon to know for sure. Stay tuned. -Tim Joyce