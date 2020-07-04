Gradual sunshine & mild temps for 4th of July weekend

Happy 4th of July!!

Morning clouds will gradually clear in and around the Puget Sound this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Clouds will stick around for the coast and foothills and temperatures will be cooler in the lower 60s. Fire up the grill and be careful with fireworks! Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s.

If you are going to be out on the water, remember to wear your life jacket! Water temperatures in the Sound are in the low to mid 50s. Lakes range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

'Rinse and repeat' on Sunday with morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and lows near 73 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances return Tuesday and midweek.

Have a great holiday weekend!