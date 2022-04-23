Gorgeous weekend of weather

Carve out some time to get outside this weekend – we're forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. It doesn't get much better than this for April in Western Washington!

Sea-Tac Airport averages eleven 60+ degree days for April. Last April, Sea-Tac had 19 60+ degree days. So far this month, we've only had two 60+ degree days.

Tomorrow, highs warm even further! We'll reach 64 degrees in Seattle. Like today, tomorrow will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Rain pushes along the coast into the afternoon before finally marching into Puget Sound between 7-10 p.m.

Unfortunately with warm weather this time of year, the pollen count could be a problem. Medium to high levels of pollen are possible this weekend.



Isolated showers are in the forecast on Monday. Tuesday through Thursday, we'll have daily chances for showers and sunbreaks. On Wednesday, there may be enough instability to trigger a few lightning strikes. Drier weather takes hold next Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend :)



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

