Gorgeous stretch of summer weather

Hope you have some fun plans to get outdoors – we are tracking gorgeous weather around Western Washington. Enjoy!

Highs today are forecast to reach the low to mid 70s for most backyards in Puget Sound. Slightly cooler temps are on the way for Bellingham, the inland waters and the coast. There may be an isolated shower in Snohomish County and the Kitsap Peninsula tonight, but that is about as exciting as it gets.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are on tap for your Saturday afternoon. Talk about perfect conditions for the Sounders and Mariners!

Tomorrow, morning clouds will lead to afternoon sunshine. Highs once again will warm nicely into the mid 70s.

Monday may start with some patchy fog, but that should clear quickly. Highs will boost to the low 80s Monday through Tuesday.

I hope you have a fabulous weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone