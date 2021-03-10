Gorgeous skies across the state! More sunshine on tap as we push into the first part of the weekend!

Happy Wednesday!

Are you enjoying our beautiful conditions around Western WA? No rush to take it all in as we'll hang on to our pre-spring weather through the first part of the weekend with highs soaring into the upper 50s to near 60. Normal for this time of year is 53 so pushing 60 will feel amazing! The downside.... allergy sufferers may feel the itch a little more during this dry stretch.

A nice ridge builds in over the area tomorrow hanging with us through Friday and finally shifting east Saturday. That shift will open the door for the next front to move in Sunday delivering showers first to the coast and then pushing inland by mid-day. Most showers will wrap up overnight except over the mountains.

With the dry conditions also comes a warming trend. Highs jump into the upper 50s by Saturday, but then drop back off to near average Sunday through mid-week. Enjoy the warmth!

Advertisement

Don't forget to "Spring Forward" this weekend! That happens very early Sunday morning. Our official kick off to the Spring season is next weekend, March 20th just after 2:30am and I don't know about you, but I'm ready for the new outlook!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~ Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

The mountains will not see much of any snow this rest of this week. Snow levels will turn to freezing levels as we'll be without any precipitation. Overnight freezing levels hit about 2,00ft with levels jumping Thursday and Friday to nearly 5,500ft. The tradeoff is beautiful Cascade sunshine!