Seattle weather: Gorgeous Friday forecast, rain by Saturday

Soak up the sunshine today! The clouds and rain return…just in time for the weekend ;)



This afternoon, highs will comfortably reach the low to mid 50s. Any pockets of fog this morning will clear for partly to mostly sunny skies.

Weather should hold up wonderfully for the Mariners game tonight at 7:10 p.m. I'd recommend bringing a warm sweatshirt; it'll feel chilly once the sun dips below the horizon.

Saturday morning will start cloudy and dry, but scattered showers return in the afternoon. If you're heading to catch the OL Reign or Mariners game, dress in warm and waterproof layers.



Sunday morning will be downright soggy at times. On-and-off rain will continue into the afternoon. Sunday will be breezy as well.

Monday and Tuesday will feature showers, sunbreaks and weak thunderstorms.



Showers linger in the forecast into Wednesday. Fewer showers are on tap for Thursday.



Winter is not done with the mountains quite yet. Daily chances of light mountain snow are in the forecast Sunday into next week.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

