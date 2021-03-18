Goodbye sunny skies as Winter making a last go of it before Spring arrives early Saturday!

Happy Thursday!

The final days of the Winter are living up to the season! Rain, wind, and mountain snow on tap as we say goodbye and welcome in Spring, Saturday very early at 2:37am.

Stormy conditions will hang on through the weekend. Tonight, lows will remain slightly warmer than our norm of 40 with most areas in the low 40s. The Coast and North Sound will be breezy overnight with winds picking up, espcially along the Coast Friday.

Our unsettled weather will run through next week with a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast through tomorrow. The first front is already proving to be stormy at times. Rain and wind will pick up Friday delivering gusts up to 44 mph at the ocean beaches while folks inland will see 20-30mph.

Both commutes on Friday look sloppy at times. By the evening commute we'll see showers pick up with spots of ponding on the roadway. Drive safe!

Advertisement

While the lowlands see rain, the Cascades will see mountain snow. By the time the weekend is over we could see up to a foot! Plan on winter driving conditions through the high country as Mother Nature keeps pushing snow showers over the mountains. Snow levels will continue to drop to near 2,000ft by Sunday.

The second half of the weekend is pretty cool! Highs only climb into the mid 40s with plenty of showery activity. We'll start to rebound Monday temperature-wise, but rain will still be a factor through most of the work week ahead. There will be some dry periods in between rain drops, but don't expect completely dry days as showers will find their way into the forecast. High eventually find their way back to average by the middle of the week.

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

Beach Forecast:

Eastern WA Forecast: