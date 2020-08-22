Goldilocks weather weekend, not too hot or cold, just perfect

Good Saturday morning! It will be a goldilocks weather weekend, not too hot, not too cold, just perfect! Clouds will gradually clear making way for sunshine this afternoon! Highs will be nice in the lower 70s. Sunday will be sunny too! Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer, but still nice, in the mid-70s!

Hiking forecast looks awesome! Don't forget the mask and social distance.

Don't forget the sunglasses and sunscreen as UV Index will be high. Air quality is good today. And check out the pollen count- ABSENT, thanks to the rain over the past couple of days!

On Monday, a trough will bring passing clouds. Once it exits, temps will be cooler on Tuesday, near 73. We'll warm it up going into the latter half of next week in the upper 70s. This is a nice looking 7-day!!!

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim